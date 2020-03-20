India reports 5th coronavirus death, Italian tourist dies in Jaipur

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: India reported a fifth fatality due to novel coronavirus on Friday after an Italian national died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

According to the reports, the infected person was identified as Andrews and was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Jaipur after he had developed symptoms of coronavirus. He died while he was under treatment for the ailment.

Till Thursday, India had reported a total of four deaths due to coronavirus, which has taken a toll over the world.

The number of novel coronavirus cases nears to 200 in India, according to the latest Health Ministry data on Friday, 20 March while the global death toll climbs up to 10,000.

The United States has reported 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths, while Italy became the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths at 3,405, surpassing even China.