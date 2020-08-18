India reports 55,079 cases, 876 deaths in last 24 hours; total infections over 27 lakh

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 18: With India reporting 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India Tuesday rose to over 27 lakh (27,02,743)including 51,797 deaths, 6,73,166 active cases and nearly 20 lakh (19,77,780) recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The health ministry declared that a "new landmark" has been achieved as the country crossed the 3-crore mark of tests conducted.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 3,09,41,264 samples tested up to 17th August for COVID19. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government Monday extended the lockdown in its state till September 6 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, whose company made controversial drug Itolizumab, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. 'I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way,' she tweeted.