    India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases, 1422 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 53,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

    According to the health ministry, the country saw a total of 78,190 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,88,44,199. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,35,221 with 7,02,887 active cases, the data showed.

    The total death toll in the country is now at 3,88,135. A total of 28,00,36,898 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

    The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

    India's COVID-19 caseload in past 7 days:

    Date Daily cases Deaths
    June 21 53,256 1422
    June 20 58,419 1,567
    June 19 60,753 1,647
    June 18 62,480 1,587
    June 17 67,208 2,330
    June 16 62,224 2,542
    June 15 60,471 2,726

    X