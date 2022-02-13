India reports 44,877 new Covid Cases; Active cases reach 5.37 lakh

Covid-19 pandemic not over yet, more variants will follow, warns WHO

New Delhi, Feb 13: India registered 44,877 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday morning. This was the first time since January 3, exactly 41 days ago, that there were fewer than 50,000 cases in a single day. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 5,37,045 which accounts for 1.26 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.17 per cent.

Active cases dropped to 1.26 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.55 per cent, as per the government data today.

A total of 75.07 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far in India, with 14,15,279 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

The government also noted that a total of 1,70,95,24,720 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive so far.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 408.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.80 million and vaccinations to over 10.18 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.