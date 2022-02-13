YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 44,877 new Covid Cases; Active cases reach 5.37 lakh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 13: India registered 44,877 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday morning. This was the first time since January 3, exactly 41 days ago, that there were fewer than 50,000 cases in a single day. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 5,37,045 which accounts for 1.26 per cent of total cases.

    India’s daily new Covid cases dip below 50,000

    The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.17 per cent.

    Active cases dropped to 1.26 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.55 per cent, as per the government data today.

    A total of 75.07 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far in India, with 14,15,279 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

    The government also noted that a total of 1,70,95,24,720 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive so far.

    Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 408.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.80 million and vaccinations to over 10.18 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X