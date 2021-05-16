Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24; Free ration up to 3 months to cardholders

India reports 3.11 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,077 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, May 16: India reported 3.11 lakh fresh cases, 4,077 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 2.46 crore and the deaths at 2.7 lakh.

According to the dash board of the health ministry, the total active cases are 36,184,58 while the number of those discharged is at 2-7,95.335. The total number of those vaccinated stands at 18,22,20,164.

5,58,477 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 48,21,550 across 32 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

The total of 18,21,99,668 include 96,42,077 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,40,753 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,44,23,966 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 81,86,165 FLWs (2nd dose), and 48,21,550 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,71,55,909 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 90,63,011 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,44,67,664 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,77,98,573 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

As on Day-120 of the vaccination drive (15th May, 2021), total 17,14,247 vaccine doses were given. 11,19,365 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 5,94,882 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Sunday, May 16, 2021