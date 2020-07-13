  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: India reports 28,701 new cases, total tally nears 9 lakh mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: India added a record 28,701 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 8,78,254, while the number of deaths climbed to 23,174 deaths with 500 people who died due to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

    India reports 28,701 new COVID-19 cases, total tally nears 9 lakh mark

    The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,471, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

    ''Total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471

    cured/discharged/migrated and 23,174 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

    The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners. This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

    According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,18,06,256 samples have been tested up to July 12 with 2,19,103 samples being tested on Sunday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue