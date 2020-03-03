Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 14,821 new COVID-19 cases, 445 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, June 22: 445 deaths and spike of 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.

Positive cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in virus infections by its count, at more than 1,83,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil had the highest spike with 54,771 cases, with the US next at 36,617.

Newest First Oldest First Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking action against the manufacturers of faulty and substandard PPE kits under the guise of COVID-19 kits, and to regulate the import manufacture, sale and circulation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls. 67 new cases, no new deaths reported in the state till 1,030 am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 14,997, according to the Rajasthan Health Department. A three-judge bench of Supreme Court, headed by CJI, SA Bobde, will hear the Puri Jagannath temple Rath Yatra matter now. 53 deaths and 2,532 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 59,377. The death toll is at 757. 1 death, 55 police personnel tested positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police is now 4,103. With 59,746 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 2,175 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 33,013 patients have recovered. Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Monday has notified a total of 298 active containment zones within city limits, as on Sunday. 143 new positive cases were reported in Odisha in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,303 including 3,720 recovered and 1,562 active cases, stated Information and Public Relations Dept of Odisha. Centre mentions the annual Rath Yatra matter before Supreme Court and says, it can be held without public participation keeping in view the COVID19 pandemic https://t.co/swTOUGrGRU — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020 Centre mentions the annual Rath Yatra matter before the Supreme Court and says, it can be held without public participation keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic. Four more persons were found to be positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the Northeastern state to 139, officials said. Out of 275 samples tested, 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. The total number of positive cases stands at 280, of which 139 are active and 141 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/cjS8p4xS4D — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020 Out of 275 samples tested, 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. The total number of positive cases stands at 280, of which 139 are active and 141 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Nagaland. 63 deaths and 3,000 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 59,746. The death toll is at 2,175. Undeterred by the COVID-19-enforced curbs on social gatherings, Israelis assembled in smaller groups and observed the sixth International Yoga Day with a lot of fanfare across the country. "Gatherings of more than twenty people are not allowed but we, the Yoga and India enthusiasts, could not keep ourselves from celebrating the International Yoga day (IYD)," Ruth, a Yoga practitioner told PTI. Constables, Head Constables and ASI above the age of 55 years have been asked to not report to work in Bengaluru. Bangalore Police Commissioner has said that they all will be given attendance. "They just have to stay at home," he said, adding that all those with a medical history and are suffering from hypertension, diabetes and other ailments will need to stay at home. The World Health Organization yesterday reported the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases by its count, at more than 1.83 lakh new cases in the latest 24 hours. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa calls an emergency meeting of concerned officials and departments today, to discuss measures to control rising COVID19 cases in Bengaluru. With 1,32,075 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 6,170 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 65,744 patients have recovered. The Delhi government on Sunday directed all district magistrates to ensure that the coronavirus positive cases that are reported daily are verified within 24 hours. The government has also directed the officials to scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams if needed. The AAP-led government had also issued a revised order stating that coronavirus patients who do not have any comorbidities or require hospitalisation or have required facilities at home could opt for home isolation. 44 #COVID19 cases and 50 discharged cases reported in Indore on 21st June. Total number of cases in the district at 4373, including 3235 discharged & 201 deaths: District Health Department #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hYhTOffZAb — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 44 COVID-19 cases and 50 discharged cases reported in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on 21st June. Total number of cases in the district at 4,373, including 3,235 discharged & 201 deaths, according to the District Health Department of the state. Brazil passes 50,000 deaths from coronavirus, According to reports Amid growing concerns that there are not enough hospital beds to cope with the rising number of cases, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to requisition its hotels. Goa has registered its first COVID-19 death; an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection has passed away at a hospital. I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. New Zealand now has nine active cases of Covid-19 as more people start arriving into the country from overseas. Over the last two days, the Ministry of Health has recorded several new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded across the country to 1,163. China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. Fifty-seven inmates, including five pregnant girls, of a shelter home in Kanpur have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days. The United States recorded another 305 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday at 8:30pm Karnataka: 22 police officers, including ASP and sub-inspectors of Mysuru district police have been identified as primary contacts after a constable tested positive. 198 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam. Madhya Pradesh reports 179 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 11903 including 515 deaths, 9015 discharged and 515 deaths: State Health Department Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19 after the state reported 19 new coronavirus cases today, taking the cumulative total to 1,836, a quarter of the cases in Australia. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.