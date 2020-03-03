  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 14,821 new COVID-19 cases, 445 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: 445 deaths and spike of 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs.

    Positive cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated & 13699 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in virus infections by its count, at more than 1,83,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil had the highest spike with 54,771 cases, with the US next at 36,617.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:38 PM, 22 Jun
    Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking action against the manufacturers of faulty and substandard PPE kits under the guise of COVID-19 kits, and to regulate the import manufacture, sale and circulation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls.
    12:37 PM, 22 Jun
    67 new cases, no new deaths reported in the state till 1,030 am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 14,997, according to the Rajasthan Health Department.
    12:21 PM, 22 Jun
    A three-judge bench of Supreme Court, headed by CJI, SA Bobde, will hear the Puri Jagannath temple Rath Yatra matter now.
    12:18 PM, 22 Jun
    53 deaths and 2,532 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 59,377. The death toll is at 757.
    12:08 PM, 22 Jun
    1 death, 55 police personnel tested positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police is now 4,103.
    11:54 AM, 22 Jun
    With 59,746 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 2,175 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 33,013 patients have recovered.
    11:39 AM, 22 Jun
    Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Monday has notified a total of 298 active containment zones within city limits, as on Sunday.
    11:27 AM, 22 Jun
    143 new positive cases were reported in Odisha in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,303 including 3,720 recovered and 1,562 active cases, stated Information and Public Relations Dept of Odisha.
    11:19 AM, 22 Jun
    Centre mentions the annual Rath Yatra matter before the Supreme Court and says, it can be held without public participation keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.
    11:10 AM, 22 Jun
    Four more persons were found to be positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the Northeastern state to 139, officials said.
    10:59 AM, 22 Jun
    Out of 275 samples tested, 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. The total number of positive cases stands at 280, of which 139 are active and 141 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Nagaland.
    10:46 AM, 22 Jun
    63 deaths and 3,000 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 59,746. The death toll is at 2,175.
    10:36 AM, 22 Jun
    Undeterred by the COVID-19-enforced curbs on social gatherings, Israelis assembled in smaller groups and observed the sixth International Yoga Day with a lot of fanfare across the country. "Gatherings of more than twenty people are not allowed but we, the Yoga and India enthusiasts, could not keep ourselves from celebrating the International Yoga day (IYD)," Ruth, a Yoga practitioner told PTI.
    10:26 AM, 22 Jun
    Constables, Head Constables and ASI above the age of 55 years have been asked to not report to work in Bengaluru. Bangalore Police Commissioner has said that they all will be given attendance. "They just have to stay at home," he said, adding that all those with a medical history and are suffering from hypertension, diabetes and other ailments will need to stay at home.
    10:15 AM, 22 Jun
    The World Health Organization yesterday reported the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases by its count, at more than 1.83 lakh new cases in the latest 24 hours.
    10:07 AM, 22 Jun
    Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa calls an emergency meeting of concerned officials and departments today, to discuss measures to control rising COVID19 cases in Bengaluru.
    9:56 AM, 22 Jun
    With 1,32,075 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 6,170 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 65,744 patients have recovered.
    9:46 AM, 22 Jun
    The Delhi government on Sunday directed all district magistrates to ensure that the coronavirus positive cases that are reported daily are verified within 24 hours. The government has also directed the officials to scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams if needed. The AAP-led government had also issued a revised order stating that coronavirus patients who do not have any comorbidities or require hospitalisation or have required facilities at home could opt for home isolation.
    9:37 AM, 22 Jun
    44 COVID-19 cases and 50 discharged cases reported in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on 21st June. Total number of cases in the district at 4,373, including 3,235 discharged & 201 deaths, according to the District Health Department of the state.
    9:23 AM, 22 Jun
    Brazil passes 50,000 deaths from coronavirus, According to reports
    9:14 AM, 22 Jun
    Amid growing concerns that there are not enough hospital beds to cope with the rising number of cases, the Delhi government has become the first in the country to requisition its hotels.
    9:10 AM, 22 Jun
    Goa has registered its first COVID-19 death; an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection has passed away at a hospital. I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
    8:59 AM, 22 Jun
    New Zealand now has nine active cases of Covid-19 as more people start arriving into the country from overseas. Over the last two days, the Ministry of Health has recorded several new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded across the country to 1,163.
    8:51 AM, 22 Jun
    China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing.
    8:40 AM, 22 Jun
    Fifty-seven inmates, including five pregnant girls, of a shelter home in Kanpur have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days.
    8:30 AM, 22 Jun
    The United States recorded another 305 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday at 8:30pm
    8:21 AM, 22 Jun
    Karnataka: 22 police officers, including ASP and sub-inspectors of Mysuru district police have been identified as primary contacts after a constable tested positive.
    8:11 AM, 22 Jun
    198 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam.
    10:39 PM, 21 Jun
    Madhya Pradesh reports 179 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths today. Total number of positive cases stand at 11903 including 515 deaths, 9015 discharged and 515 deaths: State Health Department
    10:31 PM, 21 Jun
    Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19 after the state reported 19 new coronavirus cases today, taking the cumulative total to 1,836, a quarter of the cases in Australia.
