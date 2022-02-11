India reports 11 pc jump in cyber crime in 2020, 50,035 cases: NCRB data in Home Panel report

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 11: The cyber crime increased by 11 per cent in 2020, as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data. A total of 50,035 cases were registered in the Covid-hit year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Home Committee.

The data of cyber crimes in the States/UTs was 21,796 in 2017, 27,248 cases in 2018 and 44735 in 2019, as per the report "Crime in India, 2019, of NCRB, said The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, India reported an 11 per cent jump in cyber crime in 2020.

The data for 2020 has been obtained from the report "Crime in India, 2020 of the NCRB.

A total of 50,035 cases in 2020 were registered under cyber crimes, showing an increase of 11.8 per cent in registration over 2019 (44,735 cases).

The crime rate under this category increased from 3.3 in 2019 to 3.7 in 2020. In 2020, 60.2 per cent of cyber-crime cases registered were for the motive of fraud (30,142 out of 50,035 cases) followed by sexual exploitation with 6.6 per cent (3,293 cases) and extortion with 4.9 per cent (2,440 cases), ANI reported.

The newer methods and new modus operandi adopted by criminals have left the Committee deeply concerned. It also been revealed that the states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Goa, Assam do not have a single cyber crime cell, while in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, only one or two cyber crime cells have been set up.

The Committee recommended that MHA may advise states to set up cyber cells in all the districts.

The states should identify cyber crime hotspots for the quick detection of crime and to take proactive measures to prevent such crime. The Committee has also recommended upgradation of the existing cyber cells by setting up dark web monitoring cells and social media monitoring cells to tackle different types of cyber along with traditional police recruitments, thereby, inducting technical experts into the police force.

The Standing Committee on Home Affairs led by Anand Sharma on Thursday has submitted a detailed report on Police-Training, modernisation and reforms. This report was laid on the floor of the House.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:58 [IST]