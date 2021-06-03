Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, says vaccinating all citizens before December 2021 is just a hoax

Faulty ventilators will have to be replaced; won't allow experiments on patients: Bombay high court

India reports 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,887 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 03: India reported 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,11,499 discharges, and 2,887 deaths, as per Health Ministry. This is the seventh day in a row the number of daily COVID-19 infections have remained under the 2 lakh mark.

The total cases in the country reached 2,84,41,986 while the active currently stand at 17,13,413. With 2,887 single-day deaths, the total death total in the country to Covid-19 rose to 3,37,989.

As many as 2,11,499 people were discharged, taking the total discharges to 2,63,90,584.

In all, 35,37,82,648 samples have been tested in the country up to June 2 including 21,59,873 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Meanwhile, as many as 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh n August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.