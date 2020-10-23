India remains engaged with China for a mutually acceptable solution

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: India has made it clear that the immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops at all friction points in the Ladakh sector. There is a heavy build up of troops by both sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both sides have reiterated that dialogue should continue through both military and diplomatic channels. Both sides also agree that mutually acceptable solution must be reached.

"As you are aware, India and China continue to have discussions through both diplomatic and military channels to peacefully resolve the issues along the LAC in India China Border areas. This is in keeping with the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers during their meeting in Moscow on 10 September 2020. The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas," Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The two sides have reiterated their desire to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible. We continue to remain engaged with the Chinese side and will let you know when there is further information to share," he further added.

There has been heavy deployment of troops by both sides. It began after China started deploying large number of its troops at the LAC in the Ladakh sector from April this year.