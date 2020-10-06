India remains committed to upholding rules based international order: Jaishankar at Quad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: India remains committed to upholding rules based international order, underpinned by the rule of law, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said during the opening remarks at the QUAD Ministerial meeting at Tokyo, Japan.

Our objective remains advancing the security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the region. It is a mater of satisfaction that the Indo-Pacific concept has gained increasingly wider acceptance. The Indo-Pacific Ocean's initiative that we tabled at the East Asia Summit last year is a development with considerable promise that context, Jaishankar also said.

The fact that we are meeting here today, in person despite the global pandemic is a testimony to the importance that these consultations have gained, particularly in recent times. Our world is significantly different today that what it was when we last met in New York in September 2019. The pandemic has brought about a profound transformation globally, the External Affairs Minister also said.

You are all aware that India assumed membership of the UN Security Council next year. We look forward to seeking collective solutions to global challenges, including global recovery form the pandemic and reform of multilateral institutions, Jaishankar further added.

The meeting is also being attended by Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary of State, United States, Mike Pompeo and Australia's foreign minister, Marise Payne.