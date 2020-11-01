Let us not pretend that lone wolf initiatives come simply from misguided individuals

India rejects Pakistan’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 01: India on Sunday rejected Pakistan's move of granting provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said "Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947."

"Government of India firmly rejects attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation. I reiterate Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947," the MEA said.

"Such attempts by Pakistan, intended to camouflage its illegal occupation, cannot hide the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom for over seven decades to the people residing in these Pakistan occupied territories. Instead of seeking to alter the status of these Indian territories, we call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," he said.

Despite protests in the country and strong opposition from India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday officially announced the provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), which New Delhi asserts is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.