India registers 3,967 cases, 100 deaths in 24 hours; tally nears 82,000-mark

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: India has registered over 3,900 cases and 100 deaths in 24 hours taking the coronavirus case tally past the 80,000-mark on Friday morning. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 2,649.

According to the health ministry, there are 51,401 active cases in the country, while 27,919 patients have been cured and discharged. So far, 2,649 patients have succumbed to the infection, while one migrated.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 27,524, followed by Tamil Nadu at 9,674, Gujarat at 9,591, Delhi at 8,470 Rajasthan at 4,534, Madhya Pradesh at 4,426 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,902.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 2,377 in West Bengal, 2,205 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,935 in Punjab. It has risen to 1,414 in Telangana, 994 in Bihar, 987 in Karnataka, 983 in Jammu and Kashmir and 818 in Haryana.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the second economic package to help alleviate the distress for small farmers, migrant workers, small traders and self-employed people under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)" campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Central Government, has also started work to prepare for resumption of commercial domestic flights, something that may happen in a staggered manner over the next one month, senior government and industry officials said.

Globally, over 4.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, while the number of deaths have crossed 3 lakh. The World Health Organisation has warned that the new coronavirus may never go away.