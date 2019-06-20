  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India refutes Pak media reports of Modi agreeing for peaceful talks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: Reacting to Pakistan media report that claimed on Thursday that India has finally agreed to revive peace talks with Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said that PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar's letters were in response to congratulatory messages from Islamabad.

    Earlier in the day, a Pakistani media report The Express Tribune claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote letters to their Pakistani counterparts, Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, respectively.

    File photo of Imran Khan and Narendra Modi
    File photo of Imran Khan and Narendra Modi

    Earlier this month, Imran Khan, in a letter written to felicitate Modi on assuming office for a second term, had renewed Pakistan's offer to hold dialogue with India to resolve contentious issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and terrorism, to restore peace in the region, and address the problems confronting the people of the two countries.

    In Faiz Hameed's appointment as ISI boss, why Pakistan has more to worry

    Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the newly appointed Jaishankar and congratulated him on assuming office.

    Ties between India and Pakistan have been strained following the 14 February suicide attack in Kashmir's Pulwama region, for which a Pakistan-based terrorist group claimed responsibility. Following which India on 26 February bombed a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot region. And on 27 February, Pakistan retaliated by targeting military installations in Kashmir. Pakistan's air raid was, however, foiled by Indian Air Force fighter jets.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india pakistan ministry of external affairs

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue