  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    India refuses to side with US to recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: As the Latin American country of Venezuela emerged as a new theatre of diplomatic crisis, thanks to the US's recognition of Opposition leader Juan Guaido as it interim president and the incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, hitting back asking US diplomats from the country to leave, India decided to take a non-intervening stance.

    Juan Guaido
    Juan Guaido

    On Wednesday, January 23, the US along with Canada and many other Latin American nations recognised Guaido, president of Venezuela's national assembly, as its head of state in the wake of huge street protests on Tuesday, January 22.

    India, however, refused to side with the US to recognise Guaido, saying the crisis should be resolved by the "people of Venezuela" through "constructive dialogue".

    Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, January 25, India believed that "it is for the people of Venezuela to find a political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence".

    "We believe democracy, peace and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela," he said, adding that New Delhi and Caracas enjoyed "close and cordial relations".

    Russia and China have opposed the US's action in Venezuela saying it amounted to interference. US President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Guaido moments after the latter announced himself as the new president of Venezuela. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also urged the international community to "support Venezuela's path to free and fair elections".

    Venezuela, a member of OPEC, is a major supplier of crude to India though the supply went down last year with the Latin American country's oil production going down because of political and economic instability. 

    Read more about:

    venezuela india united states

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue