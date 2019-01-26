India refuses to side with US to recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president

oi-Shubham Ghosh

New Delhi, Jan 26: As the Latin American country of Venezuela emerged as a new theatre of diplomatic crisis, thanks to the US's recognition of Opposition leader Juan Guaido as it interim president and the incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, hitting back asking US diplomats from the country to leave, India decided to take a non-intervening stance.

On Wednesday, January 23, the US along with Canada and many other Latin American nations recognised Guaido, president of Venezuela's national assembly, as its head of state in the wake of huge street protests on Tuesday, January 22.

India, however, refused to side with the US to recognise Guaido, saying the crisis should be resolved by the "people of Venezuela" through "constructive dialogue".

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, January 25, India believed that "it is for the people of Venezuela to find a political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence".

"We believe democracy, peace and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela," he said, adding that New Delhi and Caracas enjoyed "close and cordial relations".

Russia and China have opposed the US's action in Venezuela saying it amounted to interference. US President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Guaido moments after the latter announced himself as the new president of Venezuela. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also urged the international community to "support Venezuela's path to free and fair elections".

Venezuela, a member of OPEC, is a major supplier of crude to India though the supply went down last year with the Latin American country's oil production going down because of political and economic instability.