oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 13: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 tally jumped by 66,999 new cases, highest single-day spike, which pushed the number of cases to nearly 2.4 million.

The country recorded 942 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll due to the disease to 47,033.

According to the health ministry, the number of active cases in the country now stands at 6,53,622 while 16,95,982 patients (or more than double the number of active cases) have been discharged so far.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, there were 60,963 cases and 834 deaths.

There have been 6,33,650 cases in the last 12 days, and at least 58,000 cases on an average over the past week every day. Also, India is ranked third in terms of the number of cases. The country had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.