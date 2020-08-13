YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India records single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases taking country's tally to nearly 2.4 million

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 tally jumped by 66,999 new cases, highest single-day spike, which pushed the number of cases to nearly 2.4 million.

      Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News

      Coronavirus

      The country recorded 942 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll due to the disease to 47,033.

      Pune district sees 2,997 new cases of COVID-19

      According to the health ministry, the number of active cases in the country now stands at 6,53,622 while 16,95,982 patients (or more than double the number of active cases) have been discharged so far.

      Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, there were 60,963 cases and 834 deaths.

      There have been 6,33,650 cases in the last 12 days, and at least 58,000 cases on an average over the past week every day. Also, India is ranked third in terms of the number of cases. The country had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus death pandemic

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue