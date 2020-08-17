India records over 57,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 941 deaths in a day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 17: India reported as many as 57,982 new coronavirus cases and 941 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 3,00,41,400 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (August 16). Of these, 7,31,697 were tested yesterday.