India records nearly 49,000 coronavirus cases, 757 fatalities in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 25: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India now has 13,36,861 cases of the coronavirus and 31,358 people have succumbed till date.

According to the health ministry, India's tally of the coronavirus disease mounted to more than 1.3 million after as many as 48,916 coronavirus cases and 757 fatalities due to the viral disease were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases saw a slight dip after India reported record new infections for two days in a row-45,720 on Thursday and 49,310 on Friday.

According to the health ministry's dashboard, there are as many as 4,56,071 active cases of the respiratory disease and 8,49,431 patients have been cured so far.

With 32,223 people discharged from hospitals between Friday and Saturday morning, India recorded another highest single-day recovery for the fourth consecutive day. The recovery rate has now reached a new high of 63.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said it is formulating guidelines to help manage long-term complications that some people have reported after recovering from severe coronavirus illness.

An officer on special duty, health minsirty, said, "The ministry is working on guidelines for discharged patients who may develop other complications post-recovery at home. It has been reported that a section of recovered patients may experience respiratory or heart-related issues, renal or liver complications, or even ophthalmological (eye-related) side-effects."

However, it can be seen that Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have been responsible for nearly two out of every three new infections reported till early July but the current spurt in coronavirus cases have been reported from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.