India records nearly 44,000 new coronavirus cases; Tally inch closer to 80-lakh mark

New Delhi, Oct 28: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded about 43,893 new cases of deadly coronavirus in a day, pushing caseload to above 79 lakh mark.

According to the health ministry, with 508 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 1,20,010. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after nearly 3 months.

It can be seen that India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,990,322. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Total active cases stood at 6,10,803 which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

As many as 72,59, 509 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27th October. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested on Tuesday

The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for in two to three states, the government said while noting it is "particularly noteworthy" vis-a-vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus' spread is being seen.

Meanwhile, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi have reported a rise in the number COVID-19 cases during festivals.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.