India records highest single-day spike with over 2,600 cases, total nears 40,000-mark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 03: Total number of positive cases in India rises to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, all three services of the Indian armed forces will show solidarity with Corona warriors on Sunday, 3 May, with the IAF carrying out a fly past and showing petals.