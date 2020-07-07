India records highest growth in COVID-19 deaths globally

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 06: In yet another grim milestone, India recorded 425 deaths coronavirus-linked deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The world's second-most populous country reported more than 23,000 new cases on Monday, down slightly from Sunday's record increase of almost 25,000. There have been almost 20,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January.

India has reported 19,693 COVID-19-related deaths, compared to 64,867 by Brazil and 1,29,947 by the United States.

India's fatality rate was 2.8 per cent this morning, while the US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent and Brazil 4.1 per cent. The global fatality rate stands at 4.7 per cent.

The US, Brazil and India are the three countries most badly hit by the COVID-19. India on Monday crossed the seven lakh-mark in coronavirus cases, with 3,827 new cases taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,01,240.

It took the country just four days to move from six lakh cases to seven, with over 20,000 infections reported every day since July 3 and more than 24,000 detected in each of the past two days.