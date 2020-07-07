  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India records highest growth in COVID-19 deaths globally

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: In yet another grim milestone, India recorded 425 deaths coronavirus-linked deaths in the previous 24 hours.

    The world's second-most populous country reported more than 23,000 new cases on Monday, down slightly from Sunday's record increase of almost 25,000. There have been almost 20,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    India has reported 19,693 COVID-19-related deaths, compared to 64,867 by Brazil and 1,29,947 by the United States.

    India's fatality rate was 2.8 per cent this morning, while the US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent and Brazil 4.1 per cent. The global fatality rate stands at 4.7 per cent.

    The US, Brazil and India are the three countries most badly hit by the COVID-19. India on Monday crossed the seven lakh-mark in coronavirus cases, with 3,827 new cases taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,01,240.

    It took the country just four days to move from six lakh cases to seven, with over 20,000 infections reported every day since July 3 and more than 24,000 detected in each of the past two days.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 0:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue