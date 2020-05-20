India records highest ever single-day spike with 5,611 new cases, total tally reaches 1,06750

  • search
    India records highest ever single-day spike with 5,611 new cases, total tally reaches 1,06,750

    New Delhi, May 20: India recorded 5,611 Coronavirus positive cases in last 24 hours, the highest ever spike in a single day, Ministry of Health said on Monday. As many as 140 deaths related to the Covid-19 were also reported in last 24 hours.

    Total number of cases in the country now at 1,06750, including 61149 active cases & 3303 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Over the past several days, India has wtinessed a steep spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and fatalities on a daily basis.

    The Centre on Sunday announced to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 31 to check the spread of Coronavirus. The fourth phase of the lockdown comes with certain relaxations and fresh guidelines.

    Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 4,986,33 and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 324,910, according to Worldometer.

