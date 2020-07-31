YouTube
    India records biggest single-day spike of over 55,000 coronavirus cases; total tally at 16.3 lakh

    New Delhi, July 31: As India entered Unlock phase 3, India's Covid-19 tally crossed 16-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry data on Friday morning.

    According to Union Health Ministry data, updated Friday morning, 779 have died in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 35,747.

    While active cases stand at 5,45,318, the total number of people who have recovered is 10,57,806.

    On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced guidelines for Unlock 3, also extending lockdown in containment zones across the country till August 31.

