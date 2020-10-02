India records 81,484 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; death toll nears 1 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 02: Union health ministry on Friday said that India's tally of the coronavirus cases surged to 6,394,068 after 81,484 fresh infections and 1,095 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases of the disease stands at 942,217 as India sustained its trend of maintaining active cases below the 1 million mark for the 11th successive day. The death toll has increased to 99,773, the health ministry's dashboard showed at 8am.

Between Thursday and Friday, India posted 78,877 recoveries from across the country. The country's recoveries stand at 5,352,078 on Friday, taking the national recovery rate to 83.70 per cent.

"The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. 77 per cent of the total recovered cases are recorded in 10 States/UTs," the health ministry said in a release on Thursday.

It can be seen that Maharashtra contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, it had said.

On Thursday, the ministry had said that 76 per cent of the active cases are in 10 states and Union territories. "As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.90 per cent to the positive caseload of the country," it has said.

India remains the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States as more than 34 million people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronvirus disease, and 1,021,765 have been killed so far, according to Johns Hopkins University's tracker.