India records 6,535 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours, death toll climbs to 4,167

    New Delhi, May 26: The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases neared 1.45 lakh on Tuesday after a record number of nearly 6,535 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection during the day.

    The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 80,722, while 60,490 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

    While the death toll has also crossed the 4,000-mark, the total number of active cases has more than tripled too in this time period.

    "Thus, around 41.61 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

    The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

    Of the 146 deaths reported since Monday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 15 in Delhi,10 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, four each from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, three from Telangana, two each from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka and one in Kerala.

    The number of recovered Covid-19 patients has also grown over six-fold since then to nearly 60,000 now.

    On the positive side, 60,490 people were recovered from the disease. India's recovery rate from novel coronavirus disease zoomed to 41.6% on Monday, the highest so far.

    Maharashtra witnessed a slight decline in daily COVID-19 count on Monday. Tamil Nadu saw reported over 800 in last 24 hours - the highest single-day spike so far in the state.

