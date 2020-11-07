Delhi can soon become ‘covid capital’, AAP govt going haywire on pandemic: HC

India records 50,356 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Tally climbs to over 8.46 million

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 07: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India's COVID-19 tally reached over 8.46 million after 50,356 cases and 577 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases now include 516,632 active cases,7,819,886 recoveries and 125,562 deaths. The total active cases continued to remain below 520,000. The number of daily recoveries from the novel deadly virus continued to remain above the daily infections logged.

On Friday, the ministry said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases and 79 per cent of new infections are from 10 states and union territories (UTs).

Rise in daily COVID cases, mortality in some Chhattisgarh districts key points of concern: Vardhan

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh continue to be worst affected by the pandemic. According to Friday's data, Maharashtra once again contributed the highest number of daily cases with 10,259 new infections between Thursday and Friday. The state is also reporting maximum single-day recoveries - over 11,000.

Delhi which had earlier set an example of curbing the spread of COVID-19 has now reported a sharp increase in its daily cases. On Friday, the national capital recorded 7,178 COVID-19 cases - the highest ever since the outbreak in March, which pushed the overall tally to 423,831.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi is witnessing a third Covid-19 wave adding the government monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic.

Meanwhile, the United States, which continues to be worst hit globally, reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for a third straight day with over 127,000 new cases, data from John Hopkins University showed on Friday.