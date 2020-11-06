At least 1.93 crore in Karnataka were infected by COVID-19

Delhi can soon become ‘covid capital’, AAP govt going haywire on pandemic: HC

India records 47,638 fresh COVID-19 infections, caseload goes past 84 lakh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 06: Union health ministry on Frinday said that India's COVID-19 caseload went past 84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 77.65 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent.

According to the health ministry, India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities.

COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan presses for mandatory retesting of all symptomatic RAT negative cases

A total 77,65,966 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

It can be seen that the number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.19 per cent of the total caseload, data stated.

Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN could be launched by February

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

A total of 1,24,985 deaths reported so far in the country includes 44,804 from Maharashtra, followed by 11,312 from Karnataka, 11,272 from Tamil Nadu, 7,131 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,122 from West Bengal, 6,769 from Delhi, 6,757 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,281 from Punjab and 3,744 from Gujarat.