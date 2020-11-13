YouTube
    India records 44,879 new COVID-19 cases, caseload climbs to 87 lakh-mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Union health ministry on Friday said that India saw a single-day increase of 44,879 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 8,728,795 while the number of people who have recovered from the disease have surged to 81 lakh. The coronavirus death toll jumped to 1,28,668 with 547 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    covid

    According to the health ministry, the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the third consecutive day. As on date, there are 4,84,547 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 81,15,580 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

    According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested up to November 12 with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
