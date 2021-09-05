Third wave will also be over: SC pulls up Centre for delay in Covid death certificate guidelines, compensation

India records 42,766 Covid cases, 308 deaths in a day; active caseload stands at 4,10,048

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 05: With 42,766 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection in a day, India''s infection tally rose to 3,29,88,673, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,40,533, with 308 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

The active cases have increased to 4,10,048, comprising 1.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.42 per cent, the health ministry said.

Over 68 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India

An increase of 4,367 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases are being reported for 70 consecutive days, the ministry said.

It said 17,47,476 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of the infection in the country to 53,00,58,218. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45 per cent.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.62 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 72 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,21,38,092, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 68.46 crore, it said.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.