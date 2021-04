India records 3,52,991 new Covid cases, 2,812 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, Apr 26: As many as 3,52,991 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,73,13,163, the Union health ministry said on Monday morning.

India has seen over three lakh cases for four days in a row and is reporting the highest number of daily infections in the world.