    India records 16,047 new Covid cases, 54 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Aug 10: India on Wednesday recorded 16,047 new coronavirus cases and 54 fatalities including six reconciled by Kerala, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

    With these additions, the country's overall Covid figures rose to 4,41,90,697 cases and 5,26,826 deaths.

    Representational Image

    The data updated at 8 am showed active cases came down by 3,546 in a span of 24 hours to 1,28,261, now constituting 0.29 per cent of the total infections. The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said, adding the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity was 4.90 per cent, the ministry said. The number of recoveries stands at 4,35,35,610.

    According to the ministry, 207.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive. The 48 new fatalities include seven each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, five from West Bengal, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, two each from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Nagaland.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:26 [IST]
