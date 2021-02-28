India records 16,752 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 30 days

Flying to UP from Maharashtra, Kerala? You will need to take a COVID-19 test

New Delhi, Feb 28: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union health ministry data. The country had recorded 18,855 new infections on January 29.

The death toll mounted to 1,57,051 with 113 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active caseload further increased to 1,64,511. It constitutes 1.48 per cent of the total infections, it showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,75,169, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.10 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,62,31,106 samples had been tested until February 27 with 7,95,723 being tested on Saturday.

The 113 new fatalities include 51 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala and 11 from Punjab, among other parts of the country.

So far, 1,57,051 deaths have been reported in the country including 52,092 from Maharashtra, 12,493 from Tamil Nadu, 12,326 from Karnataka, 10,909 from Delhi, 10,266 from West Bengal, 8,725 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,169 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.