India records 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 cases in a new 1-day high

    New Delhi, Apr 12: India added 1,68,912 fresh Covid-19 infections, breaking all records, ever since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. As many as 904 new deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 1,70,179.

    Representational Image

    Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 63,294 new cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take a call on announcing a complete lockdown in the state this week.

    Delhi also witnessed the highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported.

    The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 135.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.93 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 9:58 [IST]
    X