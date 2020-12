US gives approval for emergency use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, & 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The country, which is the second worst-hit after the United States, has recorded 9,550,712 recoveries and 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease so far. India had crossed the 9.8 million-mark last Sunday and the 10 million grim milestone on Friday.