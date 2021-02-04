India reaches out to US for probe against SJF

New Delhi, Feb 04: India has reached out to the United States in connection with the probe against the Khalistan backed Sikhs for Justice.

Any protest must be seen in context of India's polity and ongoing efforts of government and concerned farmers' groups to resolve impasse, the MEA also said.

Earlier, National Security Advisor met with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah amidst the farmer protests and the propaganda by few foreign personalities.

Delhi's police commissioner, S N Srivastava is also meeting the Home Minister along with the NSA.

Shah is also meeting with Intelligence Bureau chief, Arvind Kumar. The meeting takes place in the wake of the chakka jam call by the farmers on February 6.

Earlier the Delhi Police while accusing Greta Thunberg of criminal conspiracy and promoting enemy filed a case over her tweets on the farmer protests.

Thunberg on Tuesday hight wrote," we stand in solidarity with the farmer protest in India. She shared a CNN article on the ongoing farmer protests in India and how the internet has been suspended around the Delhi borders.

The action by the Delhi Police comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a strong statement against foreign personalities speaking about India's internal affairs.

The MEA said that the Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed the reformist legislation relation to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provides farmers with greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservation about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protesters the government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The government even offered to keep the farm law on hold and none other than the PM has made this offer, the MEA said.

Yes it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India was besmirched and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian Capital, the MEA further added.