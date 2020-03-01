  • search
    India re-asserts claim on J&K areas occupied by Pakistan

    New Delhi, Mar 01: India has pledged to build two new roads in a bid to signal its long term commitment of Afghanistan. The decision comes in the wake of the United States inking a peace deal with the Afghan Taliban in Doha.

    The deal paves the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the conflict ridden country in the next 14 months.

    Following the re-election of Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to him stating that both nations have been victims of state sponsored terrorism. Under your leadership we would take our cooperation to new heights to enhance security and fight terrorism, PM Modi had also written.

      India also asserted that it was a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan, thus re-asserting its position that parts of its territory in Jammu and Kashmir continued to be illegally occupied by Pakistan.

      As a contiguous neighbour, India will continue to extend all support to the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful and democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghan society are protected, Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 8:21 [IST]
