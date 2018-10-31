India ranks 1st among South Asian countries in 'Ease of Doing Business'

New Delhi, Oct 31: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said BJP wanted to rank within top 50, in 'Ease of Doing Business', today reached 77 and this is the largest single jump.

Jaitley said, "When we came to power the PM had said that we have to come within the top 50 ranks. Today, we are at Rank 77. DIPP has worked on how to up the ranking on each criterion. You have to crack the code & try and improve on the criterion in which we lack."

"With all uniform construction bye-laws, from 184 in 2014 ranking, we have jumped up by 129 points to 52. This is the largest single jump. It was a big corruption issue. But there has been a record improvement in ranking," Jaitley added.

Suresh Prabhu, Commerce Minister, attributed the improvement in the ranking to the collaborative effort by the state and central government.

He said, "It's teamwork between Central, state and local government. It's a collaborative effort and a combination of several interventions that has resulted in improvement into this 'Ease of doing Business' index."

As India recorded massive improvement in 'Ease of Doing Business ranking', Secretary of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion said India is recognised among top 10 improvers for the 2nd consecutive year.

Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, DIPP, said, "India is now ranked first among South Asian countries compared to 6th rank in 2014."

"Online single window in Delhi & Mumbai has streamlined the processes. The procedures have reduced from 37 to 20 in Mumbai & 24 to 16 in Delhi," he said.