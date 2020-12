India public holidays 2021: Check complete list here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 07: As the year 2020 winds down, we would all be looking forward to 2021. But if you're planning your vacations for the next year post Covid-19 period, below are the tentative dates for the public holidays. This will help residents and frequent flyers to plan their holidays accordingly.

Month Day Holiday January 1 New Year's Day January 14 Makar Sankranti January 26 Republic Day March 11 Maha Shivratri March 29 Holi April 02 Good Friday April 13 Gudi Padwa / Ugadi April 21 Ram Navami April 5 Mahavir Jayanti May> 1 Labour Day May 13 Eid-ul-Fitar May 26< Buddha Purnima May 25> Eid-ul-Fitr July 12 Rath Yatra July 20 Bakri Eid August 10 Muharram August 15 Independence Day August 21 Onam August 22 Raksha Bandhan August 30 Janamashtami September 10 Vinayaka Chaturthi October 2 Gandhi Jayanti October 15 Dussehra November 4 Diwali November 19 Milad un Nabi November 19 Gurupurab December 25 Christmas