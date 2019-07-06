India protests with Pakistan after its shuttered consulate in Karachi is encroached

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: India has lodged a protest with Pakistan after reports suggested that some people had made attempts to encroach on its shuttered consulate in Karachi. India has demanded that the property be cleared of unauthorised occupants with immediate effect.

The deputy high commissioner of Pakistan, Haider Shah was summoned by the external affairs ministry and the protest was conveyed. The incident that occurred on Wednesday was described as a serious matter. Any unauthorised occupants must be removed from the premises, India said.

A group of men had allegedly entered into the premises after threatening the private guards posted over there.

The consulate it may be recalled was shut in 1994. The decision was pushed by the army as it did not want the presence of Indian diplomats, in the city, where the 1993 Bombay blasts were planned.