India protests bus service through Pakistan Occupied J&K

New Delhi, Oct 31: India has lodged protests with China and Pakistan on the proposed bus service that will operate through Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJ&K) under the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor'.

MEA stated that it is GoI's consistent and well-known position that the so-called China-Pakistan "Boundary Agreement" of 1963 is illegal and invalid, and has never been recognised by the Government of India. Therefore, any such bus service through Pak Occupied J&K will be a violation of India's sovereignty&territorial integrity.

China and Pakistan will launch a new bus service through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' (CPEC) project, media reports in Pakistan said.

The $50 billion so-called 'CPEC', launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Balochistan's Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

India has protested the so-called 'CPEC' project as it runs through PoK, which India maintains is part of Jammu and Kashmir, its northernmost state, and therefore Indian territory.

