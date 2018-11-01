  • search

India protests bus service through Pakistan Occupied J&K

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 31: India has lodged protests with China and Pakistan on the proposed bus service that will operate through Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJ&K) under the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor'.

    India protests bus service through Pakistan Occupied J&K
    India protests bus service through Pakistan Occupied J&K

    MEA stated that it is GoI's consistent and well-known position that the so-called China-Pakistan "Boundary Agreement" of 1963 is illegal and invalid, and has never been recognised by the Government of India. Therefore, any such bus service through Pak Occupied J&K will be a violation of India's sovereignty&territorial integrity.

    Also Read: China backs Iran's full membership of SCO: Chinese ambassador to Tehran

    China and Pakistan will launch a new bus service through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' (CPEC) project, media reports in Pakistan said.

    Also Read: China: Railway station asks travellers not to give money to 'rich' beggar

    The $50 billion so-called 'CPEC', launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Balochistan's Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

    India has protested the so-called 'CPEC' project as it runs through PoK, which India maintains is part of Jammu and Kashmir, its northernmost state, and therefore Indian territory.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    pakistan jammu and kashmir china

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 0:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue