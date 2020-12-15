India Post Payments Bank launches digital payment app 'DakPay': All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 15: Customers of the Department of Post (India Post) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) can now operate their banking service through an app DakPay, which was unveiled by Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday.

DakPay will provide digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB through the postal network across the country. It will facilitate services such as sending money, scanning QR code and making payment for services and merchants digitally. It will also provide interoperable banking services to the customers with any bank in the country.

"Launch of DakPay adds up to the legacy of India Post, which is about reaching out to every household.

"This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps," Prasad said while launching the app.

Postal Secretary and IPPB board Chairman Pradipta Kumar Bisoi said DakPay brings simplified payment solutions to all by offering all customers access to the banking and payments products and services either through an app or in assisted mode with the help of the trusted Postman.

"Dak Pay is truly an Indian solution designed to address the financial needs of every Indian," Bisoi said.