  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India Post employees to get Rs 10 lakh as compensation for death due to COVID-19 on duty

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: India Post has said postal employees and gramin dak sevaks and postal staff in rural areas would be able to claim Rs 10,00,000 as compensation in case of death while following their duties due to COVID-19.

    India Post employees to get Rs 10 lakh as compensation for death due to COVID-19 on duty

    Taking to Twitter, Union minister for IT and communications Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the department's decision.

    India to start pool testing as COVID-19 cases jump to 10, 800

    "Security cover of Rs 10 Lakh has been extended to all employees of @IndiaPostOffice and Grameen Dak Sewak (GDS)- the frontline #CoronaWarriors in country's fight against #COVID19, if they succumb to death due to Corona Virus," the tweet read.

    It can be seen that the postal services fall under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and have been functional ever since the lockdown began on March 25. In addition to delivering mail, postal employees are also distributing ration and delivering medicines to the needy people.

    Earlier, the Delhi government had announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for frontline health workers in case of death due to the novel coronavirus while discharging their official duties.

    Later, the Maharashtra government also announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for kin of police officers in case they die while discharging their duty.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus employees postal department

    Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X