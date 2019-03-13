  • search
    India Post 2019: 8834 Gramin Dak Sevaks posts vacant in Odisha, Tamil Nadu

    Chennai/Bhubaneswar, Mar 13: India Post has called applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 8834 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 15.03.2019 and before 15.04.2019. The Gramin Dak Sevaks will be posted in Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

    The Job Profile of Dak Sevaks will include all functions of viz sale of stampsand stationery,conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/Sub Postmaster including IPPB work in the Departmental Post Offices/RMS. However, the work performed for IPPB will not be included in calculation of TRCA, since the same is being done on incentive basis.He may also have to assist Post Masters/Sub Postmasters in managing the smooth functioning of Departmental Post Offices and do marketing, business procurement or any other work assigned by the Post Master or IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs/SRM/SSRM etc.

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed must have passed 10th or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit:

    • Minimum Age: 18 Years
    • Maximum Age: 40 Years

    Salary Details: Rs. 12,000/-

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview and Merit List.

    Application Fee:

    • General/ OBC Applicants : Rs.100/-
    • All Other (SC/ ST/ PH) Applicants : Nil

    Important Dates:

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application : 15.03.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application : 15.04.2019

    Click here for notification

    Click here for notification

    Click here to apply

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
