India poised to be counted among top 3 nations, says Rajnath Singh

By Pti
    Jaipur, Dec 3: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asserted Monday that India would soon be counted among the top three countries in the world as its economy is poised to expand at a fast rate.

    Rajnath Singh

    Addressing an election rally in Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's constituency, Jhalrapatan, Singh said that entire world believes that the day is not far when India will stand among the top countries — Russia, China and the US.

    [Why wasn't it made public: Rajnath questions Rahul Gandhi's surgical strikes claim]

    "India will replace one of the top three countries of the world," he said. Singh said India's economy is growing at a fast pace. "The country was ranked ninth in top 10 countries of the world in 2014 and figures reveal that India became the fastest growing (major) economy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government came into power (that year)," he said.

    Singh exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan for the fourth consecutive term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Jhalrapatan, Raje is contesting against Manvendra Singh, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress ahead of the assembly election. Raje formed government in the state with a massive majority in 2013.

    [Congress which questioned existence of Lord Ram now talking about Hinduism: Smriti Irani]

    There are 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan and election for 199 seats would be held on December 7 as polling on one seat has to be postponed following the death of a BSP candidate. Votes would be counted on December 11.

    PTI

