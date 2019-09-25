  • search
    India pays homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Sep 25: To mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya multiple events have been organized in different parts of the country on Wednesday.

    Representational image
    In Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leaders and party workers will participate in several public welfare initiatives including Swachhta campaign, plastic-free India campaign and environmental protection initiatives to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal.

    He was an Indian thinker of RSS ideology, and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He died in mysterious circumstances, and his body was found on 11 February 1968 on a railway track near Mughalsarai Junction railway station. In 2018, the railway station was renamed in his honour.

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh and party national spokesperson Shahnwaz Husain paid homage to the great soul by garlanding his statue at Charbag Smritika this morning. He tweeted, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a great thinker and a great nationalist, the founder of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya. On his birth anniversary, my tribute to him."

    Several Ministers, MPs, MLAs, BJP office bearers and party workers also took part in birthday celebration across UP.

    Union Minister for Skill development Dr. Mahendranath Pandey will be at Meerut today to celebrate the birthday.

    Party cader will arrive at the booths in their respective areas and participate in the cleanliness drive. On the standing call of PM Narendra Modi, all statues of great personalities and icons in-state are being cleaned up and offered flowers.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
