India pays homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 25: To mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya multiple events have been organized in different parts of the country on Wednesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leaders and party workers will participate in several public welfare initiatives including Swachhta campaign, plastic-free India campaign and environmental protection initiatives to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal.

He was an Indian thinker of RSS ideology, and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He died in mysterious circumstances, and his body was found on 11 February 1968 on a railway track near Mughalsarai Junction railway station. In 2018, the railway station was renamed in his honour.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh and party national spokesperson Shahnwaz Husain paid homage to the great soul by garlanding his statue at Charbag Smritika this morning. He tweeted, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a great thinker and a great nationalist, the founder of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya. On his birth anniversary, my tribute to him."

एकात्म मानववाद एवं अंत्योदय के प्रणेता, महान विचारक व प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जयंती पर शत्-शत् नमन।



उनके विचार आज भी प्रासंगिक हैं।

उनके दर्शन से प्रेरित होकर केन्द्र व उप्र सरकार समाज के अंतिम पायदान तक कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को पहुंचाने का कार्य कर रही हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 25, 2019

Several Ministers, MPs, MLAs, BJP office bearers and party workers also took part in birthday celebration across UP.

Union Minister for Skill development Dr. Mahendranath Pandey will be at Meerut today to celebrate the birthday.

Party cader will arrive at the booths in their respective areas and participate in the cleanliness drive. On the standing call of PM Narendra Modi, all statues of great personalities and icons in-state are being cleaned up and offered flowers.