India partially eases restrictions on export of hydroxycloroquine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: India has partially eased restrictions on the export of the anti malarial drug, hydroxycloroquine and paracetamol amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus. Orders from other countries would be cleared only after the domestic requirements are met.

On March 25 the Indian government had banned the exports of hydroxycloroquine to ensure that there was adequate domestic supply. Last week, India further tightened the rules by barring exports of hydroxycloroquine and formulations made from it from special economic zones and export oriented units.

A report in the Hindustan Times, while citing sources said that there has been a partial lifting of the ban. The exports of hydroxycloroquine and paracetamol will continue to be restricted, The existing orders would be cleared depending on the availability of stocks and after meeting domestic requirements. The department of pharmaceuticals and Ministry of External Affairs will decide on such allocations depending on the humanitarian situation related to the coronavirus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had said that hydroxycloroquine is found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory studies and in vivo studies. Its use in prophylaxis is derived from available evidence of benefit as treatment and supported by pre-clinical data, the ICMR also said.