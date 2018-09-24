India-Pakistan: Seven decades of rivalry - Cricket, Movies and Diplomacy

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Since the partition of India and Pakistan, there have been several conflicts between the two countries. It's a surprise that the enmity and friendship between the two countries have been running parallel with each other for seven decades. While the Pakistani and the Indian soldiers exchange fire at the border, there are two things which people of both the countries love - movies and cricket.

Movie:

In fact, the animosity between the two countries has been the storyline in many of the Bollywood movies. Pakistan has a good market for Bollywood movies. For instance, the recently released Paramanu movie.

Paramanu is based on true story ie, 1998 nuclear test in Pokhran when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of India. The movie was released across Pakistan in around 300 screens.

Cricket:

The cricket match between India and Pakistan is projected as a high voltage contest. Obviously, the sport creates a lot of curiosity. Millions of cricket fans offer special prayers at temple, perform puja for the victory of is a common sight in India. Besides, television channels air heated debates on the outcome of the game. Also, crores of rupees flow in the betting market.

According to reports, India and Pakistan played first One Day International against each other in 1978. Since then, both countries have played each other 132 times. Pakistan has won 72 matches, India won just 51.

India's success rate is low against Pakistan in the one-day series. However, since 2010, India's success rate is 66.67 per cent. India has won two out of every three games it played against Pakistan. India's success in between 1974-1989 was 33.33 per cent, during 1990-99 period 40 per cent and 45 per cent during 2000-09.

India-Pak wars:

India and Pakistan fought four wars against each other since partition in 1947. Of these, three have taken place on the Kashmir issue.

First war in 1947: After the partition, Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir decided to retain a separate entity. Tribals backed Pakistan intruded Kashmir. Maharaja Hari Singh sought India's help in reining the intrusion. The Indian troops went to Jammu and Kashmir after Maharaja agreed to merge Kashmir into India.

1965 war: Pakistani militants landed launched 'Operation Gibraltar' in Jammu and Kashmir. If successful, Pakistan hoped to gain control over Kashmir, but the operation resulted in a major failure.

1971 war: For the first time war broke out between India-Pakistan for the non-Kashmir issue. People in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, rebelled against atrocities. India intervened to liberate East Pakistan.

1999 Kargil battle: Pakistani intruders had occupied the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir. India launched Operation Vijay to repel the intruders. Two months later, Pakistan to withdraw from Kargil under international pressure.

Millions of patriots were heartbroken with the partition of India and Pakistan. There are people who still dream of united and undivided India, but that may not be a reality. Only Cricket brings together people from the nations on one platform, other than the Cricket both the nations meet each other only in snow-covered battlefields.