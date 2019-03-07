  • search
    India, Pak meeting on Kartarpur corridor on March 14: Centre

    New Delhi, Mar 07: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanked PM Narendra Modi for his commitment to the Sikh community and said talks with Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor will go on as planned.

    Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said, "14 March was fixed by both [ India and Pakistan] Governments for discussions on Kartarpur corridor. I'm grateful to the Prime Minister that he stands firm in his commitment to the Sikh community. The talks will carry on as they had been planned."

    Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

    India has said its first meeting with Pakistan to finalise the modalities for Kartarpur corridor would be held at the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on March 14. The announcement came a day after Pakistan said it would send a delegation to India on March 14 to discuss a draft agreement for setting up of the corridor to facilitate visa-free visit of Sikh pilgrims to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

    The first meeting between India and Pakistan to discuss and finalise the modalities for Kartarpur corridor would be held at Attari-Wagah (Indian side) on March 14, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 19:59 [IST]
